Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iQOO 5 series launching tomorrow in China: Everything we know so far

The iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 BMW Edition will be unveiled tomorrow alongside a possible iQOO 5 Pro.

Moneycontrol News

Vivo sub-brand iQOO is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone in China. The latest iQOO smartphone will debut as the company’s most premium offering till date. The iQOO 5 series will include at least two smartphones, with rumours of a third one doing the rounds as well. The iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 BMW Edition will be unveiled tomorrow alongside a possible iQOO 5 Pro.

The iQOO 5 models will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with LPDDR 5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO 5 phones could also opt for a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display that is HDR10+ certified. The phones will also support VC cooling, 4D haptics, and an ultra game mode.

iQOO has also showcased the back panel of the iQOO 5 BMW Edition, suggesting a flagship camera experience akin to the Vivo X50 Pro or Vivo X50 Pro Plus. While the company may not retain the gimbal stabilisation on the X50 Pro, the image confirms the presence of a periscope camera.

The upcoming iQOO 5 phones will also feature the recently unveiled 120W Super Flash charging support. While we expect iQOO to unveil the iQOO 5 phone in India soon, we aren’t certain the company will launch the BWM Edition in the country.

While the iQOO 5 series is launching in China tomorrow, the device is also scheduled to launch in India in the coming days. A tweet posted on iQOO’s Indian Twitter handle said that the iQOO 5 would arrive tomorrow (August 17). However, the tweet has since been removed, which suggests that iQOO 5 may not touch Indian shores this week.
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 05:24 pm

tags #iQOO #smartphones #Vivo

