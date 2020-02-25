iQoo 3 to debut in India at 12.30 pm: Where to watch the launch live-stream, specifications, expected price

Vivo sub-brand iQoo is making its India debut on February 25 with the launch of iQoo 3. The smartphone is expected to be priced in the premium category, based on teasers and leaked specifications.

The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm in Mumbai. The company will host a live stream for its online audience on YouTube. Its India’s social media channels will also be streaming the launch.

The device is confirmed to come in 5G-ready and 4G models. iQoo 3 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000, whereas the 4G variant could be launched between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000.





The device will feature an LDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, according to the iQoo 3 Flipkart microsite. Teasers have also confirmed a punch-hole display and a 48 quad-camera setup on the back.

There will be 55W Super Flash Charge support on the iQoo 3. Leaked specifications include up to 12GB RAM and 4,410 mAh battery. The smartphone is confirmed to launch with Monster UI based on Funtouch OS and Android 10.