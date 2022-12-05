iQOO 11 series launching in China on December 8 alongside iQOO Neo 7 SE

iQOO recently postponed the launch of its flagship 11 series in China and Malaysia last week. Now, the company has announced a new date for the launch of the iQOO 11 series in the two countries.

The company recently confirmed that the iQOO 11 series is launching in Malaysia on December 8 at 08:00 pm local time. Additionally, the iQOO 11 series will also be unveiled in China simultaneously, although iQOO’s Facebook page in Malaysia only teases the launch of the vanilla model.

Moreover, the iQOO 11 series will be unveiled in China on December 8 alongside the iQOO Neo 7 SE. Here’s are some of the expected and confirmed specifications of the iQOO 11 series and Neo 7 SE.

The iQOO 11 line-up will include the iQOO 11 5G and iQOO 11 Pro 5G. The brand confirmed that the iQOO 11 Pro will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 200W wired fast charging support. The iQOO 11 5G, on the other hand, will opt for a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

The iQOO 11 series will also feature the world’s first 2K E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The LTPO panel will feature an XDR Engine and offer up to 1,800 nits of brightness. We also know that the iQOO 11 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with the new V2 imaging chip. The handset will also use LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 SE was also set to debut alongside the 11 series. And the company has confirmed that the Neo 7 SE will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Theg iQOO Neo 7 SE will use the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. MediaTek’s 4nm chip is accompanied by a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. iQOO has also confirmed that the Neo 7 SE will sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.