iQOO 11 Pro 5G will feature 200W charging, 2K 144Hz E6 OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

iQOO recently postponed the launch of its flagship smartphone series in India. The iQOO 11 series was slated to launch in China on December 2 but that has since been postponed to an unknown later date. However, that hasn’t stopped the leaks and rumours about the iQOO 11 series.

The iQOO 11 line-up will include the iQOO 11 5G and iQOO 11 Pro 5G. And in a more recent teaser, the brand confirmed that the iQOO 11 Pro will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 200W wired fast charging support. The iQOO 11 5G, on the other hand, will opt for a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

The iQOO 11 series will also feature the world’s first 2K E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The LTPO panel will feature an XDR Engine and offer up to 1,800 nits of brightness. We also know that the iQOO 11 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with the new V2 imaging chip. The handset will also use LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 SE was also set to debut alongside the 11 series. And the company has confirmed that the Neo 7 SE will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Theg iQOO Neo 7 SE will use the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. MediaTek’s 4nm chip is accompanied by a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

iQOO has also confirmed that the Neo 7 SE will sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. We should get more details about the launch date for the iQOO 11 series in the coming days.