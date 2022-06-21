English
    iQOO 10 key specs leaked, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz OLED Display, 120W Charging tipped

    Additionally, the iQOO 10 is also expected to feature a 50 MP primary camera with 1/1.5-inch sensor size.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST

    The iQOO 9 series was unveiled in China and India earlier this year, introducing three new smartphones into the fray, including the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 SE, and iQOO 9 Pro.

    Now, we’re almost six months since the launch of the iQOO 9 series in China and the company is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone series. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, key specifications of the vanilla iQOO 10 have been tipped.

    The tipster claims that the iQOO 10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM. It will also use a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tipster also notes that the iQOO 10 will support 120W FlashCharge.

    The device could also support 50W or 65W fast wireless charging. Additionally, the iQOO 10 is also expected to feature a 50 MP primary camera with 1/1.5-inch sensor size. The tipster didn’t reveal other details about the iQOO 10, but previous reports suggest the iQOO 10 Pro will also use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

    Moreover, the Pro model is also expected to use a 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 10 Pro is expected to be a minor update over last generation’s iQOO 9 Pro and will retain many of the same specifications. It is also said to have the same 50 MP main camera as the vanilla iQOO 10. The iQOO 10 series is expected to arrive in China sometime next month.

