iQOO 10, iQOO 10 Pro launch could take place sometime in July 2022

The iQOO 9 Pro was among the first smartphones to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset back in January. Now, less than six months since its debut, iQOO might be preparing to launch its next flagship series, the iQOO 10 series.

The line-up is said to feature the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro and is expected to launch in China next month, according to tipster Digital Chat Station. If the tipster is to be believed, the iQOO 10 series is arriving sometime next month and the standard version isn’t getting that big of an upgrade.

Digital Chat Station - “The iQOO10 series is tentatively scheduled to debut next month. The core specifications of the Pro have been revealed. The standard version is still an upgrade of the game experience, and the changes are not particularly big. This generation is the main slaughter-level super 100W flash charge + 200W charging head with decent size and good compatibility, replacing TSMC Snapdragon 8+”

In a recent post, the tipster noted that the vanilla iQOO 10 will offer an upgraded gaming experience over its predecessor but will lack any major changes. He also noted that the primary focus will be on the super-fast 100W and 200W fast charging support.

Additionally, we will likely see the adaptation of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset on the Pro model. The iQOO 10 Pro is also expected to sport a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display that uses an LTPO panel. The details about the iQOO 10 series are still scarce but you can expect more information to be revealed in the coming weeks.