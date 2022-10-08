iPod creator Tony Fadell agrees with EU ruling, says Apple should embrace USB Type-C

A few days ago, the European Parliament approved new reforms proposed by the European Union (EU), that would force manufacturers to shift to a universal charging standard that utilised USB Type-C.

The new law will make it compulsory for Apple to change its charging port for iPhones, and make users' life much simpler instead of having to carry around separate chargers for Android smartphones and iPhones.

The deal also covers e-readers, ear buds and other technologies, meaning it may also have an impact on Samsung, Huawei and other device makers.

Tony Fadell, the creator of the iPod, agrees with the new reform and says Apple must comply. Responding to a user on Twitter, Fadell said that the world has now "converged around USB-C" and said that the move was overdue.

Responding to another tweet that said this would mean users will be stuck with the same technology for the next 30 or so years, Fadell said that this was only happening because Apple "hasn't been doing the right thing. Period."

"This is about a monopolist like position not about technology. I hope after Apple is forced to change the regulations will be removed to allow innovation to continue," wrote Fadell.