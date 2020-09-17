IPL 2020 | Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription gets 8.5% discount

The Disney+ Hotstar subscription has gotten a 8.5 percent price cut in India. As part of a promotional offer, one can now avail of a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for Rs 365 a year, down from its original price of Rs 399. However, the discount is only applicable if you purchase the subscription using a credit card.

The new offer comes days ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that kicks off on September 19. Disney+ Hotstar is an “official digital streaming partner” for the tournament and will stream all the upcoming matches.

The discount can be applied using any consumer credit card from Mastercard and Visa. You purchase the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription using a debit card, Paytm, UPI ID, or net banking, but you will have to pay the original price of Rs 399.

Additionally, if you subscribe for a Disney+ Hotstar Premium annual subscription using an HDFC credit card, you will be eligible for reward points of five times. Earlier this week, Reliance Jio offered a VIP Disney+ Hotstar subscription for users who recharge using the Rs 598 plan. Jio’s Rs 499 and Rs 777 recharge plans also provide a Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.