Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iPhone X Face ID struggles to recognise faces early morning, users complain

According to the complaining users, the phone’s facial recognition technology called Face ID refuses to recognise their face early morning.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is facing backlash from iPhone X users relying on Face ID, who are suggesting that they are being locked out of their smartphones early morning.

According to the complaining users, the phone’s facial recognition technology called Face ID refuses to recognise their face early morning.

The phone-unlocking feature was introduced by Apple as a follow-up to its Touch ID feature.

According to a report by The Slate, iPhone's Face ID feature uses a mathematical representation of the user's facial structure. The objective of the feature is to help unlock the phone with merely a glance.

Apple claims that the Face ID feature can adopt to even a slight change in the user’s appearance and it can even recognise the user with makeup or a fully grown beard.

However, users who are unable to enter using the Face ID can still into their phones by entering their pass code.
