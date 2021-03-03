iPhone X explodes in a Scientist's pocket in Melbourne; man sues Apple for second-degree burns

An Australian man is suing Apple after his iPhone X allegedly exploded in his pocket. The incident, which took place in 2019, caused him second-degree burns. According to local media (7News), Scientist Robert De Rose reported the issue to Apple but has received no response from the tech giant.

Rose wanted compensation for his injury and loss of his iPhone X, which allegedly burnt in his pocket. He said that he heard a fizzing sound from his phone and further claims to have felt “intense” pain in his leg, which he later realised was due to his iPhone X.

He told 7NEWS, “I heard a faint pop sound, followed by a fizz and then I felt intense pain on my right leg, so I immediately jumped up and realised it was my phone.” While he did suffer some injuries, Rose was safe once he placed the device on the floor.

The incident caused De Rose a second-degree burn on his thigh and burnt the pocket of his pants. Apart from reporting the exploding iPhone to Apple, he also wanted to warn other Apple users of the potential danger.

In addition to the De Rose case, the law firm representing him told 7NEWS that it would also be representing another Apple user who claimed that an overheating Apple Watch burnt his wrist. Both lawsuits are filed with the County Court in Australia, while a spokesperson for Apple told 7NEWS that the company was investigating both complaints.