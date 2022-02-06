MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air rumoured to launch at Apple event in March: All you need to know

    The new iPhone SE will likely use Apple’s A15 Bionic 5G chipset and will feature a new and improved camera.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

    Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the iPhone SE 3, an updated iPad Air model, and iOS 15.4 soon. The Apple event is expected to take place next month and will be the company’s first big event in 2022.

    According to a report by Bloomberg, the next Apple event will take place on March 8. The report suggests Apple will launch the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE (2022), which will succeed the iPhone SE (2020). Additionally, the upcoming iPhone SE 3 will also feature 5G support.

    The new iPhone SE will likely use Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset and will feature a new and improved camera. The iPhone SE 3 will debut at a more affordable price than the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone SE (2020) was unveiled in India for Rs 42,900 but has since dropped to the sub-30K segment.

    You can expect the iPhone SE 3 to debut in India's sub-40K segment. Apple managed record growth in 2021, both globally and in India, despite the ongoing chip shortage. And the launch of the iPhone SE 3 will only serve to bolster sales.

    Apple could also launch a new iPad Air and a new Mac that will use custom Apple Silicon. On the software front, the company is said to be testing iOS 15.4 and could make it widely available on March 8. It is worth noting that since we are over a month away from the rumoured event date, we could still see changes in the actual date and the announcements themselves.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple iPhone SE #Apple Mac #iPad #iPhone
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 04:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.