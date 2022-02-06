iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air rumoured to launch at Apple event in March: All you need to know

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the iPhone SE 3, an updated iPad Air model, and iOS 15.4 soon. The Apple event is expected to take place next month and will be the company’s first big event in 2022.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the next Apple event will take place on March 8. The report suggests Apple will launch the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE (2022), which will succeed the iPhone SE (2020). Additionally, the upcoming iPhone SE 3 will also feature 5G support.

The new iPhone SE will likely use Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset and will feature a new and improved camera. The iPhone SE 3 will debut at a more affordable price than the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone SE (2020) was unveiled in India for Rs 42,900 but has since dropped to the sub-30K segment.

You can expect the iPhone SE 3 to debut in India's sub-40K segment. Apple managed record growth in 2021, both globally and in India, despite the ongoing chip shortage. And the launch of the iPhone SE 3 will only serve to bolster sales.

Apple could also launch a new iPad Air and a new Mac that will use custom Apple Silicon. On the software front, the company is said to be testing iOS 15.4 and could make it widely available on March 8. It is worth noting that since we are over a month away from the rumoured event date, we could still see changes in the actual date and the announcements themselves.