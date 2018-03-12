App
Mar 12, 2018 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iPhone-maker Apple patents waterproof lightning connector

The patent application paper talks about the audio jack, data and power connectors which could benefit from the invention

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The manufacturer of i-devices, such as iPhones and iPads, Apple has obtained a series of patents to protect its devices and accessories from water and moisture.

The three patents propose to make the devices which use lightning conductor waterproof and employ a variety of techniques in the process.

The patents were granted by the US Patent & Trademark Office on Thursday.

Among the three patents, the first one proposes to seal the connector using a certain kind of gasket as it enters the device, the second one proposes to seal the accessories themselves and the third one details how a vacuum sealed connector can be created.

The first patent is the most practical of the three and could be adapted for commercial purposes, however, there are no words about it from Apple. The patent details a plug connector to have “a deformable seal positioned on it such that when the plug connector is mated to the electronic device a liquid-tight seal is formed between the plug connector and the electronic device.”

“A seal may also be positioned within a receptacle connector cavity of the electronic device such that it forms a liquid-tight seal to a plug connector when the plug connector is mated to the electronic device,” the patent application adds.

The patent application paper talks about the audio jack, data and power connectors which could benefit from the invention.

“As electronic devices become more indispensable to their operators they are used in increasingly harsh environments and are likely to be exposed to moisture or debris that may result in liquid or debris ingression into the connectors and/or the electronic device. This may result in damage within the connector and possibly damage to circuitry within the electronic device. Protection of the electronic device and/or accessories from such environmental damage can enable new applications for the electronic device and/or accessories,” the application says.

The second patent which proposes to seal the accessories has provision to include a connector having a deformable seal positioned on it such that when the connector is mated to the electronic device a liquid-tight seal is formed between the accessory and the electronic device.

accesory-sealed

The third patents which involve a vacuum sealed connector to make it waterproof, proposes to include a vacuum generator “within an accessory or an electronic device and generates a vacuum seal within mated connectors of the accessory and the electronic device to protect against ingression of moisture and/or debris.”

vaccum-apple

“A vacuum release valve is used to break the vacuum seal and allow the accessory to be demated from the electronic device. A sensor is used to monitor the vacuum level,” it further states.

