iPhone 5 users need to update to iOS 10.3.4 or lose out on essential features

Apple has advised iPhone 5 users to update their smartphones to iOS 10.3.4. The company has rolled out an update with the version number 10.3.4, which needs to be installed before November 3. Failing to do so would potentially disable essential services like accessing emails, App Store and even browsing the internet.

The iPhone 5 was launched in 2012 with iOS 6 installed. Apple offered support for the seven-year-old iPhone till iOS 10. The company has now rolled out an update with the version number 10.3.4 for fixing an issue of the GPS time rollover. The latest update will allow the iPhone to maintain an accurate GPS location for accurately monitoring the date and time.

“Starting just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019, iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing”, read the Apple support page.

The GPS time rollover issue began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. GPS technology determines the location by monitoring the accurate date and time. It calculates the date by counting the number of weeks by storing them as 10-bit characters. After 20 years, these 10-bit characters are reset to zero.

If the user does not update their iPhone 5 with iOS 10.3.4 before the deadline, they will have to manually back up their iPhone using a PC or Mac to update as OTA, and iCloud backups will be disabled.