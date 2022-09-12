iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max features 6GB of RAM: Report

Apple recently revealed the iPhone 14 series including four new models – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While Apple did reveal all the details about the four new iPhones, no information was provided about the RAM on the four devices.

Now, a recent report by MacRumors suggests that all four iPhone 14 models will feature 6GB of RAM. The report notes that the latest Xcode 14 beta contains files showing the RAM on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However, Apple has not mentioned whether the iPhone 14 series will use LPDDR5 RAM or adopt older LPDDR4X RAM, the former of which is faster and more efficient. The RAM standard could also be different for the ‘Pro’ and ‘Non-Pro’ models as only the iPhone 14 Pro variants use the newer A16 Bionic chip.

It is worth noting that the Xcode files accurately revealed the amount of RAM on the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini had 4GB of RAM, while the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max were equipped with 6GB of RAM. While 6GB of RAM may seem less, iOS handles RAM much different from Android devices.

And Apple’s iPhones have consistently delivered better performance than their Android counterparts. Pre-orders of Apple's iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max will open at 5.30 pm and the phones will be shipped to consumers from September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus won’t be available for pre-order until September 16 and shipping will begin from October 7.

Also Read: iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Price in India, specifications and features compared

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: What are the differences in pricing and specifications?