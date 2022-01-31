MARKET NEWS

    iPhone 13 series offers on Amazon, Flipkart: How to buy iPhone 13 mini for Rs 50,000

    The iPhone 13 mini features a starting price of Rs 69,990, although Flipkart is offering the device at a discounted price of Rs 66,900.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

    The iPhone 13 series was unveiled last year with a starting price of Rs 69,990. However, the iPhone 13 mini is being offered for a discounted price on Flipkart, so if you are looking to get your hands on the latest iPhone, then there’s no better time than the present.

    Flipkart iPhone 13 Mini Offer

    The iPhone 13 mini features a starting price of Rs 69,990, although Flipkart is offering the device at a discounted price of Rs 66,900. Additionally, customers can also avail a discount of Rs 1,000 with the aid of a Citi Bank card, while credit cardholders get a further Rs 500 off.

    Apart from the discounts, Flipkart is also offering extra off on exchange. Our reference exchange device was the OnePlus 7T, which featured a value of Rs 14,550. This takes the cost of the iPhone 13 mini to Rs 50,850. It is worth noting that exchange values can go even higher than Rs 14,500, taking the price of the iPhone 13 mini under Rs 50,000.

    The iPhone 13 mini offer on Flipkart is available for all four devices in the iPhone 13 series. So you can avail the same offer for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, exchange values are slightly higher on the ‘Pro’ models. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering discounts on available iPhone 13 devices.

    Amazon India iPhone 13 Pro Offers

    While the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max haven’t been discounted on Amazon India, users can get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 using one of the following cards – SBI Credit Card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Cards, Kotak Bank Cards.

    Additionally, users can also exchange an older smartphone for up to Rs 16,300 to avail further discounts on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It is worth noting that offers on Amazon are dependent on availability.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amazon #Apple #Flipkart #iPhone #smartphones
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 01:10 pm
