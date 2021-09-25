iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max aren't rendering all third-party apps in 120Hz, a software fix is coming

One of the biggest updates to this year’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max came in the form of the new ProMotion display that offered a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate but customers have noticed an inconsistency in the new ProMotion display.

After initial testing of iOS 15, 9to5Mac found that many third-party apps could not exceed the standard 60Hz refresh rate of the iPhone 13 Pro’s screen. The report says many animations are still capped at 60Hz, breaking the intended experience of the ProMotion displays.

This, however, is expected to be a temporary hurdle with Apple saying that developers will soon be able to take advantage of the 120Hz display. Developers will need to add a new Info.plist key to opt-in, and documentation is coming soon.

The report also notes that a forthcoming “software update will resolve a bug where animations driven by Core Animation were not able to reach the maximum 120Hz refresh rates.”

Standard animations and scrolling interactions are automatically enhanced by ProMotion, so apps will be able to take advantage of the feature without having to write custom code.

9to5Mac notes that the complete steps developers need to follow will be officially documented soon. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the only two phones in the lineup to support the ProMotion display.

The 120Hz refresh rate offers super-smooth animations and is the first time that the iPhone has adopted a high-refresh-rate panel. It is worth noting that the iPad Pro models have used 120Hz displays since 2017.

Additionally, Apple also claims that the A15 Bionic chip on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max is the fastest on the market. The powerful chip will enable users to run games on much higher frame rates, on supported titles, for a better overall gaming experience.