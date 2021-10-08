MARKET NEWS

After iPhone 13, iPhone 14 to feature smaller notch; Touch ID not making a comeback: Report

Rumours of the iPhone 14 Pro models have started surfacing in less than a month since the iPhone 13 launch

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST

Apple iPhone 13 launched last month in India and we already have some more details of the next year’s iPhone. Rumours of the iPhone 14 Pro models have started surfacing in less than a months time since the iPhone 13 launch event. A new report now claims that the iPhone 14 series will feature the notch and not come with a hole-punch display as previously rumoured.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously claimed that Apple will launch the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a hole-punch display. The non-Pro models were said to feature a notch, much like the iPhone 13 (Review) and iPhone 13 mini. Tipster Jon Prosser also uploaded iPhone 14 Pro Max design render images which showed the punch-hole display on the top-end iPhone.

Contrary to these leaks is a claim by tipster Panda (via MacRumors), who states that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a notch. The post, which has now been deleted, stated that Apple will not switch to a hole-punch cutout display but instead reduce the footprint of the notch on the iPhone 14 series next year. The company, this year, shrunk the notch by 20 per cent by repositioning the earpiece on the top edge and reengineering the Face ID sensors.

He further claims that Touch ID is also not making a comeback next year. Apple was rumoured to add both, Face ID and Touch ID for the iPhone 14 Pro models next year. 

We are still almost a year away from the next iPhone launch event. It is therefore best advised to take the leaked details with a pinch of salt.
