MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iPhone 13 cannot be unlocked with Apple Watch, fix coming

Apple is working on a fix for the issue that prevents iPhone 13's from being unlocked using an Apple Watch

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
Apple is working to fix the issue

Apple is working to fix the issue

Apple is aware of an issue that prevents an Apple Watch from unlocking one of the iPhone 13 series phones. The feature known as "Unlock with Apple Watch" allows users to unlock a paired iPhone using the smartwatch. This is currently not working with the iPhone 13 series.

The company has put up a support page that lists the issue and says that it is working on a fix.

"You might see "Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch" if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch," reads the text on the support page.

"This issue will be fixed in an upcoming software update. Until the update is available, you can turn off Unlock with Apple Watch and use your passcode to unlock your iPhone 13."

Apple hasn't given any timelines as to when the fix will be implemented but our guess will be soon. For now, the company suggests using the passcode or Face ID to unlock the iPhone 13 series.

Close

Related stories

The feature has proven extremely useful to users as social distancing norms are still in effect, and face masks are still a thing. Since Face ID won't work properly with a face mask, people within the Apple ecosystem found it convenient to just unlock their phones using the smartwatch. Once paired, you just needed to be within the vicinity of the Apple Watch and it would automatically unlock your phone when you raise it up and glance.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Apple Watch #iPhone 13
first published: Sep 27, 2021 12:53 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.