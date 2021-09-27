iPhone 13 cannot be unlocked with Apple Watch, fix coming

Apple is working to fix the issue

Apple is aware of an issue that prevents an Apple Watch from unlocking one of the iPhone 13 series phones. The feature known as "Unlock with Apple Watch" allows users to unlock a paired iPhone using the smartwatch. This is currently not working with the iPhone 13 series.

The company has put up a support page that lists the issue and says that it is working on a fix.

"You might see "Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch" if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch," reads the text on the support page.

"This issue will be fixed in an upcoming software update. Until the update is available, you can turn off Unlock with Apple Watch and use your passcode to unlock your iPhone 13."

Apple hasn't given any timelines as to when the fix will be implemented but our guess will be soon. For now, the company suggests using the passcode or Face ID to unlock the iPhone 13 series.

The feature has proven extremely useful to users as social distancing norms are still in effect, and face masks are still a thing. Since Face ID won't work properly with a face mask, people within the Apple ecosystem found it convenient to just unlock their phones using the smartwatch. Once paired, you just needed to be within the vicinity of the Apple Watch and it would automatically unlock your phone when you raise it up and glance.