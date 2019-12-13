iPhone 12 price could see a $50 hike, courtesy 5G components and redesigned metal frame

Apple is said to release 5G-enabled iPhones in 2020. Rumours also claim that due to the 5G chip, Apple may increase the price of its already-expensive iPhone 12. A new report by a reliable analyst states that the iPhone 12’s price may only be hiked by $50 (roughly Rs 3,500) in the US.

Ming-Chi Kuo, who has maintained an almost-accurate record on iPhone leaks, has revealed the price hike report in his latest investor note at TFI Securities. Kuo did not reveal the exact pricing, but claimed that it would not be more than $50 over the current iPhone’s pricing, said a report by MacRumors.

These new components could raise the production costs of iPhones between $30 and $100. Apple aims to offset the cost by reducing its supply chain expenses, which could also include dropping the non-recurring engineering payment to metal chassis and frame suppliers of the 5G iPhones.

Apple is likely to bring the costs down by developing an in-house research and development team for researching, designing, developing, and testing a new product.

Kuo previously revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 would sport a redesigned metal frame with an iPhone 4-like design. Apple is said to launch four new 5G iPhones with OLED displays next year, wherein two of them will have a 6.1-inch screen. The premium iPhones would have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen, whereas the lower-end models would feature 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch displays.

Some other reports claim that the Pro models would feature 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays. The affordable iPhone 11 successor was previously reported to sport a 6.1-inch display. Other reports, including Kuo's statements, stated that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would feature a rear-facing 3D sensing camera for better 3D mapping.

As for the front camera, all the three iPhones launching in 2020 are said to feature Face ID, contrary to some rumours that stated it would be replaced with an in-display Touch ID-like feature. Some reports say the iPhone 12 would get a smaller notch for housing the Face ID sensors.