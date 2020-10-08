iPhone 12 launch: What to expect from the Apple event titled 'Hi, Speed'

The latest Apple event titled “Hi, Speed” will be hosted on October 13 where we can expect the iPhone 12 launch alongside a bunch of other products like Airtags, HomePod second-generation, HomePod mini, and AirPods Studio. Apple is likely to launch four new iPhone 12 models, namely the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple Hi, Speed: Where to watch the iPhone 12 launch event

Apple will be hosting the Hi, Speed iPhone 12 launch event from the Apple Park on October 13 at 10.00 am PDT/ 10.30 pm IST. However, the Apple Event will be limited to an online-only coverage, owing to the ongoing global health pandemic.

Viewers can stream the iPhone 12 launch event on Apple’s official website and on its YouTube channel. You can also watch the Apple Hi, Speed iPhone 12 launch event through the Apple events app on Apple TV. Interested viewers can set a reminder to watch the Apple Event on YouTube linked below.

Apple Hi, Speed: What to expect

As much rumoured, we can expect the iPhone 12 launch at the Apple event on October 13. The internet is flooded with a number of iPhone 12 leaks.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 12 price (rumoured)

A recent report claimed to have leaked the iPhone 12 price ahead of the official launch. The 64GB iPhone 12 mini price is expected to be set at $649 (roughly Rs 47,600). The 64GB 6.1-inch iPhone 12 price is said to start at $749 (roughly Rs 54,800) going up to $899 (roughly Rs 65,800).

The 128GB iPhone 12 Pro price will start at $999 (roughly Rs 73,100) and go all the way up to $1299 (roughly Rs 95,100) for 512 GB storage.The most-premium iPhone 12 model - iPhone 12 Pro Max - is likely to start at $,1099 (roughly Rs 80,450), costing up to $1,399 (roughly Rs 1,02,600) for the largest storage option.

The iPhone 12 India price will be unveiled after the Apple event on October 13.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications (rumoured)

If we go by the leaks, Apple iPhone 12 Mini will sport a 5.4-inch OLED screen, whereas the iPhone 12 will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen. The two Pro models, namely the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, will have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit Colour Depth. Regarding the refresh rate support, neither of the four Apple iPhone 12 models will have a 120Hz refresh rate screen, revealed YouTuber Jon Prosser.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will sport a dual-camera setup, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will carry a triple-camera system. The Pro models are rumoured to get the LiDAR found on the latest iPad Pro models.

We can expect the standard iPhone 12 to feature a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens, whereas the Pro models will get an additional 12MP telephoto camera.

Apple iPhone 12 series will get powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The two standard models, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will have 4GB RAM and come with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB storage options.