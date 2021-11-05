iPad mini 6 Pro launch rumoured; could get 120Hz ProMotion from iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPad mini could be a ‘Pro’ model very soon. Following the iPad mini launch, the iPhone 13 maker could be working on a compact iPad mini Pro. A new leak from tipster Tron claims that the compact Pro iPad mini will borrow some features from the iPhone 13 Pro series, which includes a 120Hz ProMotion display.

The tipster claims that the iPad mini 6 Pro is a tentative name. It is likely to be launched with the same 8.3-inch display with thin bezels around it. Samsung’s Display division will be supplying the IPS LCD for the iPad mini 6 Pro, the tipster notes. Unlike the vanilla iPad mini, the iPad mini 6 Pro specifications will include a 120Hz ProMotion display, which is Apple’s nomenclature for a high refresh rate display. The tech, first introduced in the iPad Pro, was brought to the iPhone 13 Pro (Review) models earlier this year.

In addition to this, Apple will also bump up the storage and launch the iPad mini 6 Pro with 128GB storage as standard, according to the leak. The US tech giant did something similar with the iPhone 13 series and launched all four models with 128GB storage as standard. iPad mini 6 Pro will have the latest A15 Bionic chip clocked at 3.32GHz. It is likely to feature the five-core GPU variant, which is also available on the iPad mini.

The tipster did not share any further details. However, we can expect the iPad mini 6 Pro to support Apple Pencil second-generation. It will also come with a 12MP rear camera and possibly a 12MP front camera with features like Centre Stage for FaceTime video calls. Other specs include a USB Type-C port, Touch ID inside the Power button (or possibly even Face ID?)

Apple has not confirmed the details yet. Also, there is no other leak to back up the claim. We, therefore, advise our readers to take the leaked iPad mini 6 Pro specifications with a truckload of salt until more details surface online.