iOS 16 Beta 5 brings back much-requested feature that's a staple on Android phones

Apple is bringing a much-requested Android feature to iOS 16. With the newest version of iOS 16 beta (Beta 5), Apple is bringing new features and old ones, while fixing bugs found in the previous version of the OS.

With iOS 16 Beta 5, Apple is introducing a new battery icon that will allow users to check their battery percentage. Yes, the battery percentage icon that is a staple of Android phones is now coming back to iOS. Apple removed the battery percentage to the status bar starting with the iPhone X as there wasn’t enough space due to the wide notch.

iPhone users now have to swipe down to the Control Center to find out battery percentage. With the latest release of iOS 16 beta, Apple has solved this issue by showing the battery percentage within the battery icon. If you have updated to the latest version of iOS 16 beta, then here’s how you activate this feature.

All you need to do to turn on the battery percentage icon is to go to the Battery option in the Settings and flip on the Battery Percentage toggle. It is worth noting that the battery percentage feature will only be available on devices running iOS 16 and isn’t currently available on the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini. However, this could change with future iOS 16 beta releases.

According to a report by MacRumors, the battery icon in iOS 16 beta 5 also changes its colours depending on the battery level and the colour of the wallpaper. All users should see this feature popping up on supported iPhones during the stable rollout of iOS 16, which is set to take place this fall.