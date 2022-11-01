iOS 16.2 expected to release mid-December: Report

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

Apple has been beta testing its next round of updates for iOS, iPadOS and macOS, and now a report from Bloomberg's Mar Gurman says that the technology giant is targeting mid-December for the release of these updates.

In his newsletter, Gurman says that both iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, "began beta testing this past week," and they, "should be released around mid-December".

Gurman says that for the next iteration of iOS and macOS updates (iOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.3), Apple is targeting an early 2023 launch, and the software updates would likely debut in early February/March.

"I’m told that Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023 and has tied the launches to the upcoming macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3," Gurman said in his newsletter.

"Those software updates are expected to debut between early February and the beginning of March," he added.

Apple is expected to bring back the Live Activities integration with iOS 16.2. This will allow users to track sports events in real-time by following along with updates on the iPhone's lock screen or if you have an iPhone 14 Pro, the dynamic island will update with live scores.

There will also be a new Sleep widget added to the lock screen, which will let users see the quality of their sleep, and the amount of time they spent in bed.

As part of the iPad OS 16.2 update, Apple will launch Freeform, which was first shown off at WWDC this year. The app allows people to collaborate in a single space using images, text and videos. External display support will also be coming for the iPad.