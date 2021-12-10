MARKET NEWS

Technology

iOS 15 update installed on 58% iPhone models within 80 days of release

The iOS 15 update has also been made available for many older iPhones models, including the iPhone 6s

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
In about 80 days of its availability, users have installed the iOS 15 update on their iPhone 12 and other eligible iPhones.

In about 80 days of its availability, users have installed the iOS 15 update on their iPhone 12 and other eligible iPhones.

Around 60 percent of eligible iPhone models have installed iOS 15 that was launched in September at the 2021 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC.

The software update for iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and some older models comes with a bunch of improvements under the hood and some new feature.

In about 80 days of its availability, users have installed the iOS 15 update on their iPhone 12 and other eligible models.

A report by MacRumors, citing a third-party website Mixpanel, said about 58 percent of all iOS devices were running ‌iOS 15‌ compared to approximately 36 percent of devices running iOS 14.

Apple typically announces the adoption rate of its latest software update at its earnings calls bit it is yet to do so for iOS 15.

In June 2021, Apple had said more than 85 percent of the eligible iPhone models had installed iOS 14. These devices are already compatible with iOS 15. Those who did not install the latest iOS update on their iPhone can still get security patches via an OTA update.

Also check: iPhone 13 review

One of the big new features in FaceTime is the introduction of Portrait Mode. Like the camera app, you can choose to focus on a subject while blurring the background around you.

Another feature is the Grid View, which splits multiple people on a call, into same size tiles for easy management and viewing. Spatial Audio can be used during calls, voices will be spread out and appear to come from various directions, simulating human presence in a room. Apple now also uses machine learning to block ambient noises, making calls clearer.

Also check: iPhone 13 Pro review

Focus, another new iOS 15 feature, can automatically filter notifications based on what you are currently not involved in.

You can choose among different Focus presets such as work, sleep or fitness, or completely turn all notifications off by turning on Do Not Disturb.

Apple has completely redesigned the notification shade. You can now see photos of contacts and large icons for apps next to the notification. You can click here to check all the new iOS 15 features released for iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and other iPhone models.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iOS 15 #iPhone #iPhone 13 #smartphones
first published: Dec 10, 2021 10:58 am

