iOS 15 public beta update now available for iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and other eligible iPhones

Apple iOS 15 public beta is rolling to eligible iPhone devices. Those who had signed up for the Apple Beta Software Program can install the iOS 15 public beta update. Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and some other iPhone models are eligible for iOS 15.

How to install iOS 15 public beta update

Users can sign up for the beta software program by clicking here. You should then receive the new update’s notification on your eligible iPhone. If not, you can manually check for the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update and choose "Download and Install.”

Keep in mind that the iOS 15 public beta update might contain bugs and glitches. It is recommended that you take a backup of your device’s data before installing the beta version. We also would not recommend installing the beta update on your primary device.

The new version of iOS will be compatible with the iPhone 6s and beyond, including the first-gen iPhone SE. The 7th Gen iPod Touch will also enjoy iOS15 compatibility.

iOS 15 features

Apple is expected to release the stable version of iOS 15 in September. The iPhone OS was unveiled at the WWDC 2021 in June. Apple also teased some of the best iOS 15 features coming to iPhone models later this year.

FaceTime is receiving big updates, bringing spatial audio and a scheduled call feature. Additionally, FaceTime will also be accessible on a browser on Google Android and Microsoft Windows devices. The spatial audio feature in FaceTime is designed to make the app "more natural, comfortable and lifelike." There’s also a new SharePlay feature coming to FaceTime, head on over to the link for more information.

iOS 15 will also bring big changes to notifications. Apple is tweaking notifications’ appearance for better visibility, which includes larger app icons. Notification Summary is a new system that will allow you to batch certain notifications together and view them in a single tile as opposed to a long string. The systemwide DND mode will now show an ‘away’ status, so a person sending an iMessage will know that the receiver won’t be notified immediately. Although there is an option to override this in the case of an emergency. Lastly, “Focus” profiles will allow users to prioritise which notifications they receive for a particular set of apps.