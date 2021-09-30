MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iOS 15 bugs continue to infuriate iPhone owners

The latest software update has bought with it a plethora of bugs

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
Apple is working on fixing these issues

Apple is working on fixing these issues

Apple's newest iOS 15 update for iPhone 6 and up has continued to cause headaches for users with numerous bugs and issues. Among the most popular being reported right now are photos in the Messages app disappearing, the Camera app glitching and bringing up a non-functional viewfinder on occasion and several freeze issues with the Mail app.

Many users have also noticed missing features from Siri - Apple's virtual assistant - which were present in previous iterations of the software to help the visually challenged.

The photos bug in the Messages app, deletes a photo if the thread they arrived in is removed. People have reported that this persists even if iCloud backups are enabled. Users who have access to iOS 15.1 Beta report that the issues is still present in the next update, which means Apple will have to rush out a fix soon. The only solution for now, is to not delete threads you receive photos on.

Other problems such as lock screen freezes are also present. This issue seems to affect wake on touch and causes the phone to be unresponsive after trying to swipe to unlock. The Mail app has also fallen victim to multiple crashes and freezes, including not refreshing or showing notifications while running in the background.

Some accessibility options in Siri that helped visually impaired users, seem to have disappeared. Voice commands for checking voicemails, showing call history or sending email's no longer work. Users have reported these commands have disappeared from iOS 14 as well, which suggests that Apple has removed them intentionally.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iOS 15 #iPhone
first published: Sep 30, 2021 03:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.