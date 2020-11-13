PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iOS 14.3 beta provides a glimpse of Apple’s upcoming AirPods Studio headphones: Report

Apple's over-the-ear headphones could launch in 2021.

Carlsen Martin

Apple recently unveiled new Macs powered by the company’s latest ARM-based M1 chip. But there was no mention of the long-rumoured AirPods Studio over-the-ear headphones. However, a recent report by 9to5Mac suggests that the AirPods Studio headphones are definitely in the cards.

According to the report, a new icon was located in the internal system files of iOS 14.3 seems like a potential illustration of Apple’s upcoming AirPods Studio headphone. 9to5 Mac noted, “This new found in the iOS 14.3 beta released today to developers resembles the alleged AirPods Studio leaked image shared in September.”

Rumours about Apple’s AirPods Studio have been floating around for quite some time now. Previous reports have suggested that the AirPods Studio will utilise embedded sensors to determine when and how the headphones are worn. The sensors will work similarly to the ear detection feature on regular AirPods.

If accurate, then you can expect the AirPods Studio to resume playback as soon as it is placed on your head or pause a track when the headphones are placed on the neck. The AirPods Studio headphones are also expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. The Apple AirPods Studio headphones could cost USD 350 (Roughly Rs 26,150).

Reports have suggested that Apple would launch is over the ear headphones sometime this year, although, with the conclusion of its ‘One more thing’ event, we expect the company to introduce them in 2021. However, this latest report is a clear indication that the AirPods Studio headphones are still in the works.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 06:32 pm

tags #Apple #headphones

