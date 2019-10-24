InvestCloud releases Enhanced Investment Management CRM Solutions

InvestCloud, a platform for the development of financial digital solutions, pre-integrated into the cloud with USD 2 trillion+ in assets, has released Open CRM, an enhanced customer relationship management system.

Open CRM was created specifically for use in the investment management industry. The company also announced Integrated CRM, designed to overlay a client’s existing systems while leveraging the capabilities of the full version.

Previously, CRM systems required a significant portion of a firm’s IT budget, yet offered a limited, one-size-fits-all approach. To address this challenge, InvestCloud has created a system designed specifically for investment managers. Open CRM goes beyond simple sales pipeline management to offer comprehensive relationship management features. Open CRM enables clients or advisors to enter information directly during onboarding or financial planning processes and provides automation around the entire client relationship management lifecycle.

InvestCloud’s Integrated CRM complements and expands on a firm’s legacy CRM system. It uses InvestCloud’s own Digital Warehouse with more than 1,000 APIs, enabling advisors to integrate existing CRM data and provide a comprehensive understanding of all client information. By integrating CRM across all functions, wealth managers can scale automation — reducing costs and improving insights.

With InvestCloud’s CRM solution advisors and managers can use data to apply behavioral science techniques to further engage users. This also allows managers to track how clients’ behavior changes over time using predictive analytics to anticipate needs, and as a result, increases user adoption and enables managers and advisors to focus on value-add activities.