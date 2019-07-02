InvestCloud appoints Rebeca Sanchez Sarmiento as CFO

Sanchez Sarmiento is also tasked with aligning InvestCloud's long term strategic goals with its financial performance.
Global FinTech firm InvestCloud appoints Rebeca Sanchez Sarmiento as its Chief Financial Officer. This senior appointment will see Sanchez Sarmiento build on a strong finance and operations team to develop a financial management structure that enables InvestCloud to continue its growth, both domestically and internationally. Sanchez Sarmiento is also tasked with aligning InvestCloud's long term strategic goals with its financial performance.
A Wall Street veteran, Sanchez Sarmiento joins the firm from ATTOM Data Solutions, where she served as CFO and took the lead in building an organization able to capitalize upon private equity funding and major acquisitions. Sanchez Sarmiento has held a variety of senior finance roles within Smart & Final, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup.
Sanchez Sarmiento comments: "I started my career in the financial industry and spent 12 years working within it. I'm excited to be returning to my roots – but to also go beyond. It was InvestCloud's dedication to innovation and technology in financial services that attracted me to this role, along with its strong commitment to using data and analytics to shape business decisions.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.