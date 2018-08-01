Interview | Aim to become $150-200 million company by 2022, says Denave CEO

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Snehashish Bhattacharjee, CEO and Co-founder of Denave, a company that is using technology to change the sales function, talks about how artificial intelligence is changing the way sales personnel are able to get and keep more business.

The former Microsoft employee talks about the genesis of the firm and how the sales function is getting disrupted by technology.

Edited excerpts:

Q: How did Denave come into being?

A: We've been around for 19 years. Three of us started this company. In our past life we were all part of corporate world in different sales functions. Our last organisation was Microsoft.

We look at ourselves as a sales enablement organisation. What that means is that any organisation that requires to improve or increase their sales reach or sales function goes through various stages- planning, implementation, post implementation. Throughout these stages there are various additional functions they might need help on- people, skilling, technology, go to market strategies, and gain understanding of market.

Over a period of time we have been thinking of technology as a lever and now technology as a platform, as a front-end tool.

We started with an India focus, and today we have India, Malaysia, Singapore and London centres. This year we intend to start a US centre as well.

Q: Are you focused on any particular industry verticals?

A: When we started, because of our background, primarily in tech, we started focusing on tech but over a period of time we've realised as a domain, sales is horizontal, and cuts across all categories of industries.

So today our sweet spot is in technology, telecom, oil and natural gas, retail and FMCG. Maybe barring agriculture, we feel we have a play everywhere. We are only restricted by bandwidth, not capability.

When we started working with Shell in oil and natural gas, we had no understanding of the industry. Shell approached us for setting up a distribution channel for a lubricant which wasn't faring too well in the southern districts of the country.

We had no idea about the industry, but leveraged our understanding of our sales processes and the technology that we use. We also acquired domain knowledge by hiring people from that industry.

Today, Exxon Mobil is our customer and we're talking to Petronas in Kuala Lumpur, allowing us to expand beyond that space.

Q: Why are you expanding to the US now, after setting up centres in Malaysia, Sigapore, etc.?

A: US is a fairly large market, and an evolved market. When we started we were a bootstrapped organisation, we were not funded. We started with Rs 17.5 lakh of our own paid up capital. From that, we've grown to Rs 250 crore today.

The opportunity that we see is that there is an obtainable, accessible market base of about $60 billion. We are at $30 million operation. So there is huge opportunity.

When we began, we realised that US would be a more difficult proposition because you would need money to build a business in the US.

So we began by going to similar markets- we went to India, Singapore, Malaysia, UK. Our planning has been to enter US when we have a bigger base and more financial strength.

Q: How has the sales as a business area evolved over the years?

A: Sales is one of the most interesting aspects of business even if you're tired after a whole day's job.

Sales was earlier a lot of hard work- a lot of relationship building and information gathering. When we began, a sales guy had to be on a bike, and cover 50 km in a day to cover customers,and cover them physically.

Technology evolution is happening and is impacting the sales process. Today, it is more oriented towards the information a customer already has.

We also leverage technology to identify that point when the customer will start listening to the sales personnel.

Q: How has the skill profile of sales people changed?

A: You earlier needed a smart communicator, with an ability to build relationships. Today, a sales guy need not necessarily be a social person. Today he can be a nerd. Think of Facebook, even Mark Zuckerberg, he's a nerd but look at the kind of company he has created.

With technology, the cost of acquiring a customer can be reduced by 60-70%.

Q: Which is your largest market?

A: Today it is India. But we are gradually focusing on not by reducing India size but by gradually increasing the outside India size.

Five years back, India was 96% of my total market, today India is 74% of my total market. Growth is now both in India and outside markets.

Q: Where do you see Denave in the future?

A: The plan is to make it a large organisation. From a Denave perspective we want to be known as a sales tech organisation, influencing sales tech across the globe for the next 100 years.

In terms of revenue, by 2022, we want to be a $150-200 million dollar organisation. Depending upon how successfully we build up our US scale, we see the opportunity to double that in another five years.