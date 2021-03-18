Internet startups seek government intervention on high commissions by Google, Apple

In 2020, Google faced backlash when Indian startups banded together in protest against the tech giant's new policy to charge a 30 percent commission. [Image: Reuters]

Internet startups are now looking to seek intervention from the Indian government on the issue of commission on in-app purchases of digital goods on the app stores of tech giants Google and Apple, The Economic Times said in a report citing multiple industry executives.

Tech entrepreneurs believe that the high commissions on in-app digital purchases and mandating their play store billing for those digital purchases are damaging for the Indian technology ecosystem as well as the consumers.

"These (big tech) companies are becoming dangerous for governments, companies and consumers. It is important that the government take a serious view of Google and Apple,” Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO of Bharat Matrimony to the publication.

“Put together these two companies are turning into super governments of the world because the internet is flowing through ecosystems of both companies," he added.

Google Play, on March 16, announced the reduction in service fee to 15 percent for developers selling in-app digital goods and services. The discount would be applicable only for earnings up to $1 million.

For earnings beyond the said amount, the existing commission rate of 30 percent would be levied, the company stated in a press release. The new rate would be applicable from July 1.

In 2020, Google faced backlash when Indian startups banded together in protest against the tech giant's new policy to charge a 30 percent commission.

Ajay Data, founder of Data Xgen Technologies who is also the secretary general of Aatmanirbhar Digital India Foundation (AIDF) said that the silicon valley big tech companies should not be allowed to “ stop other payment mechanisms where the commission is one-tenth or lesser,” Data told The Economic Times. “If I sell on my website I pay 1-1.5 percent commission (to a credit card company) and 15-30 percent for the same service on the app, it is extortion” he added.