English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Internet startups seek government intervention on high commissions by Google, Apple

Last year, Google faced backlash when Indian startups banded together in protest against the tech giant's new policy to charge a 30 percent commission.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
In 2020, Google faced backlash when Indian startups banded together in protest against the tech giant's new policy to charge a 30 percent commission. [Image: Reuters]

In 2020, Google faced backlash when Indian startups banded together in protest against the tech giant's new policy to charge a 30 percent commission. [Image: Reuters]

Internet startups are now looking to seek intervention from the Indian government on the issue of commission on in-app purchases of digital goods on the app stores of tech giants Google and Apple, The Economic Times said in a report citing multiple industry executives.

Tech entrepreneurs believe that the high commissions on in-app digital purchases and mandating their play store billing for those digital purchases are damaging for the Indian technology ecosystem as well as the consumers.

"These (big tech) companies are becoming dangerous for governments, companies and consumers. It is important that the government take a serious view of Google and Apple,” Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO of Bharat Matrimony to the publication.

“Put together these two companies are turning into super governments of the world because the internet is flowing through ecosystems of both companies," he added.

Google Play, on March 16, announced the reduction in service fee to 15 percent for developers selling in-app digital goods and services. The discount would be applicable only for earnings up to $1 million.

Close

Related stories

For earnings beyond the said amount, the existing commission rate of 30 percent would be levied, the company stated in a press release. The new rate would be applicable from July 1.

In 2020, Google faced backlash when Indian startups banded together in protest against the tech giant's new policy to charge a 30 percent commission.

Ajay Data, founder of Data Xgen Technologies who is also the secretary general of Aatmanirbhar Digital India Foundation (AIDF) said that the silicon valley big tech companies should not be allowed to “ stop other payment mechanisms where the commission is one-tenth or lesser,” Data told The Economic Times. “If I sell on my website I pay 1-1.5 percent commission (to a credit card company) and 15-30 percent for the same service on the app, it is extortion” he added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Big tech #Business #Google #Technology
first published: Mar 18, 2021 10:25 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.