Intel's drone and AI technology helping restore the Great Wall of China

Intel is leveraging its artificial intelligence (AI) and drone offerings to preserve and restore the Jiankou section of the Great Wall of China.

Intel and China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation (CFCHC) entered into an agreement this April, to use Intel’s technology capabilities for the restoration of one of the world's greatest wonders. As part of this agreement, the drones fly above the Great Wall and inspect it for any damage.

The technology giant recently released a statement on its official website, explaining at length about the project execution and how it was in line with achieving desired results.

Experts from Wuhan University's Laboratory of Information Engineering in Surveying, Mapping and Remote Sensing (LIESMARS) are also part of the project, exploring Intel technologies to preserve the wall.

Intel is making use of its Falcon 8+ drone for the inspection and survey of Jiankou section. The drone captures tens of thousands of high-resolution images of areas that are too dangerous and almost impossible for humans to access. These images are then processed into a 3D model and will provide the project preservationists with a digital replica of the current state of the structure.

This is a huge improvement over the traditional was of surveying the Great Wall that included using a tape measure or visual inspection by people for almost a month. This can now be done in less than three days, using Intel's technology.

In April, during the announcement of the Intel-CFCHC partnership, vice president and general manager of Intel's drone team Anil Nanduri said that they are able to inspect areas of the structure that are inaccessible.

He added that the company is excited about the future of automated inspections, all the way from drone data capture to data processing, analysis and insights.

The Great Wall of China is more than 450 years old and was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage in 1987. The wall's Jiankou section, which can be traced back to the Ming dynasty, has been subjected to natural erosion and human destruction over the decades, leading to significant structural damages.