Intel will force unvaccinated employees to go on unpaid leave

American chip manufacturer Intel Corporation has asked employees to go on unpaid leave for at least three months if they don't get vaccinated or seek an exemption or get weekly tests done till they are jabbed.

The Associated Press and The Oregonian reported this citing an internal memo.

Intel said it will provide healthcare benefits during the unpaid leave.

The move is in step with US President Joe Biden's policy that a company with over 100 employees must ensure vaccination of its workforce.

“We are closely monitoring the legal environment and expect it will take time for the case in Georgia, as well as other similar cases, to be fully resolved,” Intel said in a statement to The Oregonian.

Besides Intel, Facebook and Microsoft have asked employees to get jabbed before the offices open. Apple requires workers to take regular tests.

Google will place employees on a 30-day administrative leave if they can't submit an exception or get vaccinated by January 13. If they refuse or don't get vaccinated beyond the 30-day period, they risk termination of services.