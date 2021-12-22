MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Intel will force unvaccinated employees to go on unpaid leave

The move is in step with US President Joe Biden's policy that a company with over 100 employees must ensure vaccination of its workforce.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
Intel will still provide healthcare benefits

American chip manufacturer Intel Corporation has asked employees to go on unpaid leave for at least three months if they don't get vaccinated or seek an exemption or get weekly tests done till they are jabbed.

The Associated Press and The Oregonian reported this citing an internal memo.

Intel said it will provide healthcare benefits during the unpaid leave.

Also Read: Google says employees flouting vaccination rules will eventually be fired

The move is in step with US President Joe Biden's policy that a company with over 100 employees must ensure vaccination of its workforce.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

“We are closely monitoring the legal environment and expect it will take time for the case in Georgia, as well as other similar cases, to be fully resolved,” Intel said in a statement to The Oregonian.

Besides Intel, Facebook and Microsoft have asked employees to get jabbed before the offices open. Apple requires workers to take regular tests.

Google will place employees on a 30-day administrative leave if they can't submit an exception or get vaccinated by January 13. If they refuse or don't get vaccinated beyond the 30-day period, they risk termination of services.
Tags: #COVID vaccinations #Covid-19 #Intel
first published: Dec 22, 2021 11:36 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.