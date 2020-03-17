Intel teaches its Loihi neuromorphic chip to sniff out hazardous chemicals

Researchers from Intel Labs and Cornell University recently published a joint paper in Nature Machine Intelligence that demonstrated the ability of Intel’s neuromorphic research chip, Loihi, to learn and identify hazardous chemicals.

The Santa Clara-based semiconductor chip manufacturer said it successfully trained its Loihi neuromorphic chip to be used somewhat like an artificial nose to recognise the scent of ten different hazardous chemicals in the presence of significant noise and occlusion.

Loihi learned each odour with a single sample, without disruption, any memory of scents learned prior. It demonstrated superior recognition accuracy as compared to conventional methods.

Nabil Imam, senior research scientist at Intel's Neuromorphic Computing Lab, said, "We are developing neural algorithms on Loihi that mimic what happens in your brain when you smell something. This work is a prime example of contemporary research at the crossroads of neuroscience and artificial intelligence and demonstrates Loihi's potential to provide important sensing capabilities that could benefit various industries."

Intel's neuromorphic computing chip applies principles of computation found in biological brains to computer architectures. Iman and his team took a dataset consisting of the activity of 72 chemical sensors in response to 10 gaseous substances (odours) circulating within a wind tunnel.

Loihi rapidly learned neural representations of each of the ten smells, including acetone, ammonia and methane, and identified them even in the presence of strong background interferents.

Imam said, "My next step is to generalise this approach to a wider range of problems—from sensory scene analysis (understanding the relationships between objects you observe) to abstract problems like planning and decision-making. Understanding how the brain’s neural circuits solve these complex computational problems will provide important clues for designing efficient and robust machine intelligence."