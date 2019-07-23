Intel, SAP broadens partnership to power enterprises’ digital transformation

Intel and SAP announced a multiyear technology partnership focused on optimizing Intel’s platforms, including Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory, for SAP’s end-to-end enterprise software applications, including SAP S/4HANA. The partnership is designed to employ Intel’s leading technologies to power SAP’s suite of business solutions and intelligent technologies, enabling enterprises to deploy high-performance, highly-optimized applications within the cloud, enterprise and at the edge.

“For more than a decade, Intel and SAP have engaged closely on developing differentiated breakthrough technologies that make organizations run more efficiently, and with today’s news we will further accelerate our technology collaboration and grow the value that we deliver to our customers. Broadening our technology collaboration with SAP means our mutual customers will be able to achieve faster insights from the largest data challenges, delivering a competitive edge,” said Navin Shenoy, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group.

“The platform innovation delivered across Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory unleash memory persistence and capacity that allows our customers to become intelligent enterprises in the Experience Economy,” said Irfan Khan, president, Platform and Technologies, SAP. “Our expanded partnership with Intel will accelerate our customers’ move to SAP S/4HANA by allowing organizations to unlock the value of data assets with greater ease and operate with increased visibility, focus and agility.”

The partnership will empower customers to transform mission-critical business processes by deploying leading-edge, high-performance applications running on Intel-based infrastructure in the cloud, on-premises and in hybrid environments.