Intel launches limited edition 5GHz Core i7-8086K anniversary processor

Tech giant Intel has launched a special anniversary limited edition 5GHz Core i7-8086K processor, according to a report by The Verge.

The report suggests that the name is based on the historic 8086 processor, which was launched 40 years ago to this day.

The eighth Gen Core i7 8086K has been announced by Intel as a limited edition anniversary processor and comes with 5 GHz turbo frequency and a default 4GHz clock speed. The processor will be launched on June 8.

The company has so far not disclosed pricing information for the processor.

Here are the technical specifications:

The code name for this processor was Coffee Lake and comes up with Lithography of 14nm.

The processor has 6 cores and 12 threads. It has a base frequency of 4GHz with 12 MB Smart Cache.

The processor has a max memory size of 64 GB and can support DDR4 -2666 Memory type.

The processor has a graphics base frequency of 350.0 MHz and has a maximum video memory of 64 GB. It also supports 4K at 60 Hz.

The processor also comes up with Open GL Support Version 4.5, also supports Intel Quick Sync Video, Intel InTru 3D Technology, Intel Clear Video HD Technology and Intel Clear Video Technology. The processor can support three of displays.

The processor can also handle Intel's Advanced Technologies which is made exclusively for processors. The processor has following instruction set extensions, i.e. Intel SSE4.1, Intel SSE4.2 and Intel AVX2 Extensions.

The giveaway for this processor is currently available for users from USA, Canada, UK, South Korea, Japan and China only.