Intel launches 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs to take on AMD's Ryzen 5000 series

Intel finally took the lid off its next generation of desktop processors, aimed at taking on AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The 11th Gen Intel Rocket Lake-S desktop processors succeed last year’s 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs.

The new 11th Gen Intel chips will feature the most advanced 14nm process node technology and form the basis of Intel’s desktop portfolio for 2021. The new Rocket Lake CPUs feature up to eight cores, a new Cypress Cove microarchitecture, and the Xe-LP graphics design.

Despite the older 14nm architecture, almost five years older, Intel has managed to squeeze out even more performance using the same process node. Intel claims that this can help it narrowly beat the Ryzen 5000 series desktop CPUs. Other upgrades include support for PCIe 4, USB 3.2 2×2 (20G), an IPC (Instruction per cycle/clock) increase of 19 percent, and more.

Intel’s new 11th Gen processors feature new overclocking tools and support for Resizable BAR, which will enable the CPU to access all the GPU memory at once. The new processors support 10-bit AVI, 12-bit HEVC decode, and end-to-end compression, HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 4, HRB3, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E support. Intel also says that the new chips will offer up to 50 percent better-integrated graphics performance with Intel UHD graphics featuring Intel Xe graphics architecture.

Intel claims that the 11th Gen Core i9-11900K can deliver up to 11 percent better gaming performance than the AMD Ryzen 5900X and 14 percent better gaming performance compared to the 10th Gen Core i9-10900K. Additionally, the mid-range 11th Gen Core i5-11600K offers a 16 percent improvement compared to the 10th Gen Core i5-10600K.

The price for the 11Gen Intel processors starts from $157 (Roughly Rs 11,400) for the Intel Core-11400F going all the way to $539 (Roughly Rs 39,150) for the Intel Core i9-11900K CPU. The new Intel CPUs will be available in the US from March 30 and could make their way to India soon.