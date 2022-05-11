English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Intel has delayed its Arc GPUs again

    COVID-19 lockdowns and software readiness are to blame

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Intel)

    (Image Courtesy: Intel)

    Originally scheduled for Summer this year, Intel has delayed the launch of its flagship Arc GPUs again. The company said that COVID lockdowns, and software readiness delays have forced their hand.

    So far, the mobile version of the Arc GPUs has been exclusive to Samsung, and that too, only in South Korea.

    Also Read Intel 12th Gen Core HX mobile processors with up to 16 Cores, PCIe Gen 5.0 launched; check details

    Intel says that they are working with other OEM partners like Lenovo, Acer, HP, and Asus to get the mobile GPUs into more markets as soon as possible. Laptops with Intel Arc 5 and Arc 7 GPUs will be available in Summer. As for the desktop GPUs, they appear to be behind schedule as well.

    "Unlike notebook designs, desktop systems have a vast set of combinations, including memory, motherboards, and CPUs," said Intel's Lisa Pearce in a blog post.

    Close

    Related stories

    "To initially limit some of this variation, we will launch working with system builders and OEMs with specific configurations," Pearce added.

    As per the new schedule, entry-level Arc A3 desktop cards will start to become available in China through OEMs and system builders. The expected launch date is in Q2, this year.

    Also Read: Intel CEO says semiconductor shortage may now extend to 2024

    Then, the higher-end Arc A5 and A7 GPUs will start with similar integrations between OEMs and builders, becoming available later in the summer. The worldwide release of these cards will be staggered. There is also no news on when the cards will be available for stand-alone purchase.

    "This staggered approach gives us confidence at each step that we can effectively serve our customer base," said Pearce.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Acer #Asus #HP #Intel #Intel Arc #Lenovo #Samsung
    first published: May 11, 2022 02:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.