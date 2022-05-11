Intel has delayed its Arc GPUs again

(Image Courtesy: Intel)

Originally scheduled for Summer this year, Intel has delayed the launch of its flagship Arc GPUs again. The company said that COVID lockdowns, and software readiness delays have forced their hand.

So far, the mobile version of the Arc GPUs has been exclusive to Samsung, and that too, only in South Korea.

Intel says that they are working with other OEM partners like Lenovo, Acer, HP, and Asus to get the mobile GPUs into more markets as soon as possible. Laptops with Intel Arc 5 and Arc 7 GPUs will be available in Summer. As for the desktop GPUs, they appear to be behind schedule as well.

"Unlike notebook designs, desktop systems have a vast set of combinations, including memory, motherboards, and CPUs," said Intel's Lisa Pearce in a blog post.

"To initially limit some of this variation, we will launch working with system builders and OEMs with specific configurations," Pearce added.

As per the new schedule, entry-level Arc A3 desktop cards will start to become available in China through OEMs and system builders. The expected launch date is in Q2, this year.

Then, the higher-end Arc A5 and A7 GPUs will start with similar integrations between OEMs and builders, becoming available later in the summer. The worldwide release of these cards will be staggered. There is also no news on when the cards will be available for stand-alone purchase.

"This staggered approach gives us confidence at each step that we can effectively serve our customer base," said Pearce.





