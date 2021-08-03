MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Intel exec accidentally leaks Thunderbolt 5 in a tweet, then takes it down

The "leak" shows Thunderbolt 5 to be capable of speeds up to 80 Gbps

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
Thunderbolt 5 to feature PAM-3 technology

Thunderbolt 5 to feature PAM-3 technology

An Intel executive accidentally leaked details of the next generation of Thunderbolt. During a routine visit to research divisions located in Intel Israel, Intel executive Gregory Bryant posted some fairly innocuous photos of his trip and a tour around the offices. One of those photos turned out to contain key information about Thunderbolt 5 before it was removed.

(Image Credit: AnandTech) (Image Credit: AnandTech)

Spotted by AnandTech, the photo contained a poster on the wall that showcased "80G PHY technology" which translates to the company working on a physical port capable of transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps.

The second line in the photo confirms this by mentioning, "USB 80G is targeted to support the existing USB-C ecosystem" which means Intel will maintain the USB Type-C connectors and ports that it has used so far.

Another interesting find is PAM-3 which stands for Pulse Amplitude Modulation. Normally, when data is carried, it is done in a single bit, either 0 or 1. PAM allows the transfer of three bits, -1, 0 and +1 which effectively doubles the bandwidth.

Close

Related stories

Intel is also working on something called "N6 test-chip" but details were hard to make out in the photo. It does claim however that tests with the chip and the new technology have so far been promising.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Intel #Thunderbolt
first published: Aug 3, 2021 02:03 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.