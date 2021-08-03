Intel exec accidentally leaks Thunderbolt 5 in a tweet, then takes it down

Thunderbolt 5 to feature PAM-3 technology

An Intel executive accidentally leaked details of the next generation of Thunderbolt. During a routine visit to research divisions located in Intel Israel, Intel executive Gregory Bryant posted some fairly innocuous photos of his trip and a tour around the offices. One of those photos turned out to contain key information about Thunderbolt 5 before it was removed.

(Image Credit: AnandTech)

Spotted by AnandTech, the photo contained a poster on the wall that showcased "80G PHY technology" which translates to the company working on a physical port capable of transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps.

The second line in the photo confirms this by mentioning, "USB 80G is targeted to support the existing USB-C ecosystem" which means Intel will maintain the USB Type-C connectors and ports that it has used so far.

Another interesting find is PAM-3 which stands for Pulse Amplitude Modulation. Normally, when data is carried, it is done in a single bit, either 0 or 1. PAM allows the transfer of three bits, -1, 0 and +1 which effectively doubles the bandwidth.

Intel is also working on something called "N6 test-chip" but details were hard to make out in the photo. It does claim however that tests with the chip and the new technology have so far been promising.