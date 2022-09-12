Intel confirms hardare specifications of new Arc A-series GPUs

Intel recently revealed hardware specifications of its new desktop graphics cards. The Intel Arc A380, A580, A750, and A770 models have officially been teased by the company. Intel will follow its traditional CPU formula (Core i3, i5, i7, i9) for its new GPUs as well.

The A-series desktop GPUs will be available as Intel Arc 3, 5, and 7 graphics. Intel is yet to announce an official release date for its new graphics cards. Additionally, details surrounding the availability and pricing of the Arc A380, A580, A750, and A770 models. The Intel Arc A750 and A770 graphics cards have 28 and 32 Xe-cores, respectively.

An Xe-core is Intel’s version of AMD’s compute unit. The Arc A580 GPU has 24 Xe-cores, while the A380 features 8 Xe-cores. Intel’s Arc A750 and A770 GPUs are top-tier cards, according to Intel. Intel’s A380 GPU features a 2000 MHz clock speed and 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The A580 boasts a clock speed of 1700 MHz and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The A750 features a clock speed of 2050 MHz and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, while the top-end A770 boasts a 2100 MHz clock speed 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The Intel-branded card (IBC) — our special A770 Limited Edition GPU — features double the VRAM at 16GB GDDR6.

Every Intel Arc A-series GPU supports the latest display specs like HDR and variable refresh rate, AI-powered upscaling of games with XeSS, ray tracing, customizable performance and broadcasting with Arc Control, and dedicated video encoding hardware for AV1 and other popular codecs.