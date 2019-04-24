Intel confirms exit from 5G smartphone business in the wake of Apple’s settlement with Qualcomm

Intel recently announced that it was leaving the 5G mobile modem market in the wake of Apple’s settlement with Qualcomm. The Santa Clara-based semiconductor leader confirmed the news, stating that it will be working on 4G and 5G modems for PCs and smart home devices.

However, the decision to pull out of the 5G mobile modem market might not have been such a bad move as Intel shares have jumped after the company announced the end of its relationship with Apple. The market seems to recognise the tech giant’s business sense behind the move and approves of it.

Intel CEO Bob Swan made a statement on Intel’s latest development, saying: “We are very excited about the opportunity in 5G and the ‘cloudification’ of the network, but in the smartphone modem business it has become apparent that there is no clear path to profitability and positive returns.”

Intel is currently miles behind Qualcomm in the 5G smartphone market. This would mean that Santa Clara-based chipmaker would be left playing catch up to Qualcomm’s 5G mobile modems well in the lead. Intel would have to spend heavily in R&D as the 5G market is barely in its infancy. This would make quitting early more productive than investing heavily in a low margin business.

But Intel only seems to be out of the 5G mobile market race as Swan went on to add: "5G continues to be a strategic priority across Intel, and our team has developed a valuable portfolio of wireless products and intellectual property. We are assessing our options to realise the value we have created, including the opportunities in a wide variety of data-centric platforms and devices in a 5G world."

While conceding defeat to a big market competitor is by no means a positive step, it does allow Intel to pivot to more lucrative opportunities in its primary business areas related to PCs, infrastructure, and data centre.