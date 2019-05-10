App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intel CEO commits to lead AI, 5G & autonomous tech inflections

Intel estimates the creation of data is increasing 25 percent each year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Intel CEO, Bob Swan said that the demand for the analysis, transmission and storage of data is growing at a faster rate than at any time in history. He cited Intel’s unmatched collection of assets as key to winning share in a nearly USD 300 billion total addressable market (TAM) for silicon by 2023. Intel estimates the creation of data is increasing 25 percent each year, driving a 50 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in demand for computing.

“We are very focused on leading technology inflections that will accelerate and create demand for data – AI, 5G and autonomous,” Swan said. “We believe in an expanded market opportunity we can play a bigger role in the success of our customers. Our emphasis is on improving execution, accelerating innovation and evolving our strong culture while making disciplined investments in pursuit of profitable growth.”

AI is a fast-growing workload, especially in the data centre. Intel estimates the TAM for AI silicon in the data centre is growing at a 25 percent CAGR and is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2023. In 2018, Intel captured roughly 40 percent of the current estimated USD 4 billion data centre AI silicon opportunity, achieving USD 1.7 billion in AI revenue. The company aims to expand its prospects with an exciting range of AI-optimized products including the new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, programmable solutions and purpose-built chips like the forthcoming Intel Nervana Neural Network Processors.

5G will usher in the convergence of computing and communications in the network and at the network edge. Intel estimates the TAM for silicon in the network and edge (including network silicon, internet of things and autonomous cars) will grow to USD 65 billion by 2023. In 2018, Intel’s revenue associated with this grew more than 20% to USD 9.5 billion.

Autonomous driving is another major tech inflection that Intel is poised to lead by building on Mobileye’s strong momentum in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Mobileye CEO Professor Amnon Shashua told investors that in addition to providing the technology to safely power autonomous cars, Mobileye is pursuing new revenue streams including the monetization of mapping data and mobility-as-a-service. Shashua said, “Transportation as a service, enabled by robotaxis, is a game changer for mobility, and I’m here to tell you that we plan to go all in on the global robotaxi opportunity.”
First Published on May 10, 2019 07:09 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

