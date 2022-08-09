Intel Arc Pro A-series GPUs launched for professional workstations and laptops

Intel recently launched new Arc Pro-A series GPUs for working professionals. The first of Intel’s professional GPUs include the Intel Arc Pro A30M GPU for mobile form factors and the Intel Arc Pro A40 (single slot) and A50 (dual slot) GPUs for small form factor desktops.

All the new Arc Pro-A series graphics processing units boast built-in ray tracing hardware, machine learning abilities, and industry-first AV1 hardware encoding acceleration. Intel Arc Pro A-series graphics are targeting certifications with leading professional software applications within the architecture, engineering and construction, and design and manufacturing industries.

Intel Arc Pro GPUs are also optimised for media and entertainment applications like Blender and run the open-source libraries in the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit, which are widely adopted and integrated with industry-leading rendering tools.

With the Intel Arc Pro A40 comes with 3.5 teraflops of graphical power, 8 ray tracing cores, and 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The Intel Arc Pro A50 comes with 4.8 teraflops of graphical power, 8 ray tracing cores, and 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The Arc Pro A40 features a single slot design, while the A50 boasts a dual-slot design.

Both workstation graphics cards will include four Mini DisplayPorts for multiple monitor configurations. Intel claims they will support two monitors at 8K 60Hz, one at 5K 240Hz, two at 5K 120Hz, or four at 4K 60Hz. While these cards will be able to run games, their primary functionality is professional workloads.

The A30M mobile GPU features 3.5 teraflops of graphical performance, 8 ray tracing cores, and 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The card is designed to be used between 35 and 50 watts of peak power. Intel Arc Pro GPUs will be available starting later this year from leading mobile and desktop ecosystem partners.