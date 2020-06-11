Intel announces new hybrid Lakefield CPUs for ultra-thin foldable and dual-screen PCs

The processor is an entirely new class of chip-based on hybrid CPU architecture combining 10nm Sunny Cove cores with power-efficient Tremont cores.
Intel officially announced its new “Lakefield” CPU series, which uses Foveros 3D stacking and feature a hybrid architecture. Intel’s new hybrid CPUs are aimed at ultra-portable notebooks and new PC form factors, like Dual-Screen and Foldable PCs. Lakefield processors are the smallest to deliver Intel’s Core performance and a full Windows experience.
The processor is an entirely new class of chip-based on hybrid CPU architecture combining 10nm Sunny Cove cores with power-efficient Tremont cores. The idea is to separate high-performance and low-power cores to increase efficiency without compromising performance.
Chris Walker, Intel Corporate VP and GM of Mobile Client Platforms said, “Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are the touchstone of Intel’s vision for advancing the PC industry by taking an experience-based approach to designing silicon with a unique combination of architectures and IPs. Combined with Intel’s deepened co-engineering with our partners, these processors unlock the potential for innovative device categories of the future.”
The new Intel Core processors with Hybrid Technology deliver full Windows 10 application compatibility in products that are 56-percent due to its 47-percent smaller board size. The new chips consume as little as 2.5mW of power in standby, which Intel claims is a 91-percent reduction as compared to 8th Gen Core i7 Y-series mobile processors.
|Processor
|Core i5-L16G7
|Core i3-L13G4
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Cores / Threads
|5 / 5
|5 / 5
|Graphics (EUs)
|64
|48
|Cache
|4MB
|4MB
|TDP
|7W
|7W
|Base Freq
|1.4 GHz
|0.8 GHz
|Max Single Core Turbo
|3.0 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Max All Core Turbo
|1.8 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Memory
|LPDDR4X-4267
|LPDDR4X-4267
It is worth noting that these are low-powered chips and won’t deliver performance equivalent of Intel’s U-series and H-series CPUs. In terms of specifications, the Intel Core i5- L16G7 processor features a 5-core, 5-thread setup and a maximum multi-core frequency of 1.8GHz, while single-core clock speeds go up to 3.0GHz. The Core i3 Lakefield processor has the same number of cores and threads but features a lower 0.8GHz multi-core frequency and 2.8GHz single-core frequency.
Intel claims that Compared with an Intel Core i7-8500Y CPU, the new Core i5-L16G7 gets 12-percent faster performance and a 24-percent boost for each SoC. Intel claims that the new Lakefield graphics are the first with dual graphics pipelines, specifically optimised for multi-screen devices.For connectivity, the Lakefield chips will support Thunderbolt 3 for connecting up to four 4K monitors as well as Wi-Fi 6. The two upcoming devices that will use the new Lakefield processors were also highlighted during the briefing – Samsung Galaxy Book S and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.