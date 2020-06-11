Intel announces new hybrid Lakefield CPUs for ultra-thin foldable and dual-screen PCs

Intel officially announced its new “Lakefield” CPU series, which uses Foveros 3D stacking and feature a hybrid architecture. Intel’s new hybrid CPUs are aimed at ultra-portable notebooks and new PC form factors, like Dual-Screen and Foldable PCs. Lakefield processors are the smallest to deliver Intel’s Core performance and a full Windows experience.

The processor is an entirely new class of chip-based on hybrid CPU architecture combining 10nm Sunny Cove cores with power-efficient Tremont cores. The idea is to separate high-performance and low-power cores to increase efficiency without compromising performance.

Chris Walker, Intel Corporate VP and GM of Mobile Client Platforms said, “Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are the touchstone of Intel’s vision for advancing the PC industry by taking an experience-based approach to designing silicon with a unique combination of architectures and IPs. Combined with Intel’s deepened co-engineering with our partners, these processors unlock the potential for innovative device categories of the future.”

The new Intel Core processors with Hybrid Technology deliver full Windows 10 application compatibility in products that are 56-percent due to its 47-percent smaller board size. The new chips consume as little as 2.5mW of power in standby, which Intel claims is a 91-percent reduction as compared to 8th Gen Core i7 Y-series mobile processors.

Processor Core i5-L16G7 Core i3-L13G4 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Cores / Threads 5 / 5 5 / 5 Graphics (EUs) 64 48 Cache 4MB 4MB TDP 7W 7W Base Freq 1.4 GHz 0.8 GHz Max Single Core Turbo 3.0 GHz 2.8 GHz Max All Core Turbo 1.8 GHz 1.3 GHz Memory LPDDR4X-4267 LPDDR4X-4267

Intel introduced the Core i5- L16G7 and Core i3-L13G4 CPUs with its new Hybrid technology using 10nm based on Sunny Cove architecture. Unlike ARM-based processors, these will be compatible with both 64-bit and 32-bit programs so you can run every Windows application.

It is worth noting that these are low-powered chips and won’t deliver performance equivalent of Intel’s U-series and H-series CPUs. In terms of specifications, the Intel Core i5- L16G7 processor features a 5-core, 5-thread setup and a maximum multi-core frequency of 1.8GHz, while single-core clock speeds go up to 3.0GHz. The Core i3 Lakefield processor has the same number of cores and threads but features a lower 0.8GHz multi-core frequency and 2.8GHz single-core frequency.

Intel claims that Compared with an Intel Core i7-8500Y CPU, the new Core i5-L16G7 gets 12-percent faster performance and a 24-percent boost for each SoC. Intel claims that the new Lakefield graphics are the first with dual graphics pipelines, specifically optimised for multi-screen devices.

