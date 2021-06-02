Intel announces new 11th Gen Core mobile processors at Computex 2021

The new line-up is aimed at laptops. Intel also announced a new 5G module made in partnership with MediaTek and Fibocom

Intel has announced a new line-up of processors with the company's proprietary Iris Xe graphics meant for ultra-thin laptops. The new top-end of the spectrum will be taken up by the Core i7-1195G7 which has a clock speed of up to 5 GHz and a base speed of 2.9 GHz. The Core i5-1155G7 has a clock speed of up to 4.5 GHz and a base speed of 2.5 GHz.

Intel says both processors have a 25% application performance advantage over the competition. They also support Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+) and ISV optimisations that allow for eight times faster transcoding and twice the video editing speed over the competition. They also have higher framerates in 1080p gaming, up to 2.7 times faster.

Intel said that more than 60 new products from Acer, Asus, Lenovo and MSI will be available for purchase this summer and nearly 250 are expected to arrive by the holiday season. Intel says it has partnered with more than 150 OEM's and plans to invest more than $50 million this year.

Aside from the new processors, Intel also announced a new 5G module designed in collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom. The 5G M.2 module has significant increase in speeds over the Gigabit LTE module and expects more than 30 new products from OEM's like Acer, Asus and HP by 2022.

"We’ve taken the world’s best processor for thin-and-light Windows laptops and made the experience even better with the addition of our two new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics," said Intel's Chris Walker in a statement to the press.

"We know real-world performance and connectivity are vital to our partners and the people who rely on PCs every day, so we’re continuing that momentum with more platform capabilities and choice in the market with the launch of our first 5G product for PCs," Walker added.