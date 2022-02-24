English
    Intel announces 12th Gen Alder Lake P-series, U-series mobile processors for thin and light laptops

    The 20 new CPUs are designed for a wide range of hardware across the P-series, U-series (15W), and U-series (9W) categories.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

    Intel recently dropped new 12th Gen mobile processors based on its hybrid Alder Lake architecture. The new 12th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series processors are engineered for the next generation of thin and light laptops.

    Last year, Intel launched the first of its 12th Gen CPUs for desktops, following which Alder Lake processors were unveiled for gaming laptops at CES 2022. Now, Intel is taking the 12th Gen mobile processors to mainstream notebooks. Intel’s 12th Gen laptop CPUs for thin-and-light designs are based on Intel’s performance hybrid architecture featuring a combination of Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores).

    Intel says that performance is greatly improved in workloads that benefit from high core and thread counts, such as 3D rendering, photo editing, and general productivity-related multitasking. The company has announced 20 new mobile processors that will power the next generation of thin and light laptops.

    The 20 new CPUs are designed for a wide range of hardware across the P-series, U-series (15W), and U-series (9W) categories. The P-series chip bears a lot of similarities with the H-series CPUs that arrived earlier this year. The new 12th Gen Intel CPUs feature an all-new core architecture with up to 14 cores (Six P-cores and Eight E-cores).

    It is worth noting that all U-series CPUs come with just two performance cores. The new processors feature integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics with up to 96EU. Intel claims that the processors offer up to 70 percent faster multi-thread performance and nearly 2x performance for 3D rendering.

    The new P-series and U-series chips will also be part of Intel’s third-generation Evo standard. Along with the existing battery, fast charging, and other requirements, the new standard will add requirements that include at least a 1080p webcam and Wi-Fi 6E networking.

    The 12th Gen CPUs also come with integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) for improved wireless performance, responsiveness, and reliability. It also gets Thunderbolt 4 support.  The first devices will be available in March 2022 with more than 250 coming this year from Acer, Asus, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, NEC, Samsung, and others.
    Intel CPUs laptops mobile processors
    Feb 24, 2022

