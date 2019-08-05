Intel announces 10th Gen Ice Lake processors with big gains in graphics and AI performance

Intel has been taking quite a beating in the aftermath of the Ryzen 3000 series. The new 10th Gen Intel processor family is based on the 10nm ‘Sunny Cover’ fabrication architecture. The forthcoming 10th Gen processors deliver better performance and are also equipped with improved integrated graphics.

Team Blue recently announced 11 new Y and U series 10th Gen Intel Core processors designed for sleek and portable 2-in-1 laptops. The new Sunny Cover processor brings improvement in AI performance, powerful Intel Iris Plus graphics and support for Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3.

Chris Walker, Intel Corporate VP and GM of Mobility Client Platforms in Client Computing Group said: “These 10th Gen Intel Core processors shift the paradigm for what it means to deliver leadership in mobile PC platforms. With broad-scale AI for the first time on PCs, an all-new graphics architecture, best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3 – all integrated onto the SoC, thanks to Intel’s 10nm process technology and architecture design – we’re opening the door to an entirely new range of experiences and innovations for the laptop.”

The U-series processors are designed for ultrabooks and standard laptops, while Intel’s Y-series chips are used for super thin, fan-less ultrabooks. Every generation of Y-series CPUs often feature lower base clock speeds to manage power and heat, but the new processors offer large cache memories and higher computing power than previous generations.

The most significant improvements in the new 10th Gen processors are spotted on the graphics and AI fronts.

Intel 10th Gen series feature Intel Deep Learning Boost, a new instruction that can accelerate neural performance on the CPU, ensuring maximum responsiveness in automatic image enhancements, photo effects and photo indexing.

Based on Intel Gen 11 graphics architecture, Intel Iris Plus graphics promises high-performance and up to 2X faster HEVC encoding with better quality. They are the first GPUs from Intel to support VESA’s Adaptive Sync display for smoother gameplay. At Computex 2019, Intel promised major graphical performance gains in games over Intel UHD 620 integrated graphics.