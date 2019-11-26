App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intel and MediaTek partner to deliver 5G modem for PCs

The first products are targeting availability in early 2021.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Intel is partnering with MediaTek on the development, certification and support of 5G modem solutions for the next generation of PC experiences. As part of the partnership, Intel will define a 5G solution specification, including a 5G modem to be developed and delivered by MediaTek. Intel will also provide optimization and validation across the platform and lend system integration and co-engineering support to further enable its OEM partners.

“5G is poised to unleash a new level of computing and connectivity that will transform the way we interact with the world. This partnership with MediaTek brings together industry leaders with deep engineering, system integration and connectivity expertise to deliver 5G experiences on the next generation of the world’s best PCs,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group.

The first products are targeting availability in early 2021. Dell and HP are expected to be among the first OEMs to deliver laptops enabled with Intel and MediaTek’s 5G solution.

“Our 5G modem for PCs, developed in partnership with Intel, is integral to making 5G accessible and available across home and mobile platforms,” said MediaTek President Joe Chen. “5G will usher in the next era of PC experiences, and working with Intel, an industry leader in computing, highlights MediaTek’s expertise in designing 5G technology for global markets. With this partnership, consumers will be able to browse, stream and game faster on their PCs, but we also expect them to innovate with 5G in ways we have not yet imagined.”

As a first step in the partnership, Intel will define a 5G solution specification focused on deployment in key laptop segments, and MediaTek will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of the 5G modem. Intel will also develop and validate platform-level hardware and software integration, including OS host drivers.

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 08:34 pm

