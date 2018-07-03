App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Integrated emergency response system in Arunachal soon

Through the integrated system, people would be able to report crimes and fire incidents and seek police and medical assistance by simply dialling '112', which is being developed as a common number for emergencies throughout the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Arunachal Pradesh will soon have an integrated emergency response system of police, fire and health services, police said today.

Through the integrated system, people would be able to report crimes and fire incidents and seek police and medical assistance by simply dialling '112', which is being developed as a common number for emergencies throughout the country.

"An integrated response system for dealing with emergencies related to police, fire and health departments will be developed under the central governments Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) scheme," a release from the police department said.

The decision to develop the system was taken during a video conference on ERSS, also known as Dial- 112, which was held between the Union home secretary and the state governments top officials on Monday.

The project would be implemented in Itanagar (Capital Complex), Papum Pare (rural), East Siang, Lower Subansiri, Lower Dibang Valley, Tirap, West Kameng, Tawang, and Namsai districts in the first phase, and would later be extended to other districts.

The project, which is scheduled to be launched next year, would be implemented by the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

For the integrated service, a central control room would be created at the police headquarters here, where calls made from all over the state would be received and forwarded directly to response vehicles like PCR, fire tenders and ambulances through GPS-enabled terminals fitted on them.

Technical assistance in the project is being provided by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, the release added.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #Arunachal Pradesh #Dial- 112 #integrated emergency response system

